Francisco San Martin, best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on NBC's Days of Our Lives, has died.

He was 39.

He was found at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 16. Although an official cause of death has not been shared, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office told Hollywood LA News that Martin died by suicide.

San Martin was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca before moving to Montana. As a teenager, he relocated to Madrid, where he began modeling while taking acting classes.

He went on to star in The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017 and Jane the Virgin, as Fabian Regaloopposite star Gina Rodriguez. San Martin appeared on seasons three and four of the series.

One of San Martin's co-stars from Days of Our Lives, Camila Banus, remembered her late friend online.

"Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," she wrote on Instagram, Forbes reported. "My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn't believe it. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

He was also featured in the short films A Love Story (2016), Hotter Up Close (2022), and Dot (2022).