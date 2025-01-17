Scott Eastwood has provided insight into how his father, Clint Eastwood, is coping after the death of his long-term girlfriend, Christina Sandera.

"He's good. He's doing good," Scott, 38, told PEOPLE. "He's a survivor, a trooper."

Sandera, who was 61 years old, passed away from a heart attack last July. She and Clint had been together for a decade. Reflecting on her death at the time, Clint shared, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

When asked about the resilience he's learned from his father, Scott explained, "It's in our blood. You don't complain. You don't whine. You just do."

Clint's ability to endure hardships is deeply rooted in his upbringing. Scott highlighted that his father, now 94, grew up during the Great Depression and came of age during World War II. "He saw a lot of struggle," Scott added. "There is no room for complaining."

Scott, who gained recognition in The Longest Ride a decade ago, credited his father for inspiring his career in Hollywood. "He's the reason I'm in this industry. It's like anybody. If your dad's a carpenter, maybe you'd become a carpenter," he said.

As a child, Scott frequently accompanied Clint to movie sets. In earlier years, he had minor roles in his father's films, including Gran Torino and Flags of Our Fathers. While he didn't reveal if they'd collaborate again, Scott described the experience of working with Clint as "a great experience" and called his father an "inspiration."

Scott also discussed his recent action-thriller, Alarum, where he stars alongside Sylvester Stallone. Describing Stallone as a "bada*s," Scott explained, "What I like about guys like Stallone is they've got this iconography behind them so the audience can really immediately believe who they are because they have all this history."

When asked if he'd met Stallone before, Scott admitted, "I think I did. I don't really remember. I think I met him in passing. Maybe!"

Alarum releases in theaters, on digital platforms, and on demand on Friday, January 17.