Chris Brown is taking a stand against Warner Bros. and the producers of the documentary series Chris Brown: A History of Violence, filing a slander suit in response to the portrayal of his tumultuous past.

Released by Investigation Discovery in October 2024, the series delves into Brown's controversies, including an exclusive interview with a woman who accused him of drugging and beating her at a party on Diddy's boat in 2020.

Although the court rejected her lawsuit in August 2022, the series explores these alarming occurrences in detail.

In his legal complaint filed Tuesday, as per Variety, Brown vehemently denies any allegations of misconduct and points fingers at Warner Bros. and the producers of the docu for spreading inaccurate content to gain popularity and financial gain at his expense.

He claims that the documentary was broadcast despite the parties being fully aware of its falsehoods and unethical practices, disregarding fundamental journalistic standards.

The suit also alleged that the defendants were presented with evidence demonstrating the inaccuracy of their information. The individual, referred to as "Jane Doe" in their narrative, had not only been repeatedly debunked but was revealed to be involved in intimate partner violence as an aggressor.

Brown "has never been found guilty of any sex related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser," according to the lawsuit.

In addition, the lawsuit mentions Jane Doe's background, claiming that she had a "history of violence and unpredictable conduct" that should have alerted any meticulous journalist.

It also includes a restraining order filed by her ex-boyfriend, alleging that she physically attacked him, threatened him with a knife, and harassed him online.

The LAPD reportedly arrested the woman for her actions, a crucial detail that the Defendants chose to overlook. Per the suit, they opted to present her as a credible source to enhance their exaggerated narrative rather than acknowledging her role as the instigator in a romantic partnership.

In addition to the documentary participants, the lawsuit targets a number of individuals as defendants. It stipulates that in the event of Brown's victory, a fraction of the $500 million will go towards supporting survivors of sexual abuse.

According to a statement from Brown's lawyer, which was published on the singer's Instagram, "This case is about protecting the truth. Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists."

The lawyer continued, "Their actions undermine not only Mr. Brown's decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence."

Originally published on Music Times