A new report has placed Tiger Woods at the center of growing scrutiny over his alleged involvement in a Washington, D.C., golf course renovation tied to a longtime associate of former President Donald Trump.

The 49-year-old golfer has been linked to a redevelopment project at the historic Langston Golf Course, which was first built for Black residents, per Atlanta Black Star. Although the National Park Service owns the course, officials haven't publicly explained how Woods' name was attached to the renovation or who suggested him for the project.

Ed Russo, the chairman of Trump's White House Environmental Advisory Task Force, told Front Office Sports, "I'm responsible for redesigning it and making it better than it ever was. And I'm proud to say that Tiger Woods has agreed to help me do that."

Neither Woods nor his representatives have confirmed his involvement with Russo, who authored the 2016 book "Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero," the outlet reported.

The reactions to the alleged collaboration have indeed been mixed, given the course's legacy and Woods's personal ties to the Trump family.

One commenter on Reddit said, "I appreciate the effort NLT has put into getting the course into better shape, but I am not encouraged by this."

He continued, "The most important part of Langston is that it is one of the few public golf courses you can go to really experience the cross section of people public golf can put together. I don't have a ton of faith that the people quoted in this article are going to value that."

Some critics pointed to the alleged association between Woods and Trump, given his past controversies.

A commenter said, "After all of the Tiger cheating scandals, I lost some respect for Tiger. Now that he is working in conjunction with Trump, he is now officially in the 'scum bag' column. Seems that Trump draws in those who are like him — cheaters."

Another added, "Birds of a feather flock together."

While the former president has several golf courses around the world, he is not personally tied to the Langston project. Woods has maintained a long-running public friendship with Trump, and the association has drawn new attention since it was confirmed in March 2025 that Woods is dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife.

He then tweeted, "Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The continued scrutiny underscores concerns among fans who believe the golf icon may be more aligned with a politically polarizing family as he navigates both professional and personal transitions.