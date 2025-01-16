Chris Brown seems to be a fan of Donald Trump's shocking claims to implement an External Revenue Service.

Brown, 35, took to instagram Wednesday singing praises for the incumbent president, who recently made the explosive claim that he seeks to shift focus from the Internal Revenue Service and implement an "External" Revenue Service.

On Tuesday, Trump — who was recently sentenced to a penalty-free "unconditional discharge" in connection to his 32 felony charges — announced that he seeks to create the External Service to collect tariffs, duties, and revenue.

That said, it seems Brown is on board with the bold claim in a repost captured by The Shade Room.

"Anyone else hoping that Trump shuts down the IRS," Brown, 35, asked alongside eye emojis. "If he pull that off...PUT THAT MAN ON THE hundred dollar bill," he laughed. That said, fans in the comment section were not laughing, seemingly disappointed in the musician's support of the pending president.

"CHRIS SHUT UP PLEASE," one fan shot back in the comment thread. "I hate when a cute ninja sound dumb and slow. Like boy just sthu and smile," a second wrote. "It don't take much to flip us and I don't like that," a third poked. "Christopher...I had a long day at work. Don't piss me off tonight," a fourth penned.

Although Trump wasn't specific about whether he'd can the IRS for good, he announced that "for far too long," taxes have fallen on the shoulders of "our Great People."

"For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service," the 78-year-old wrote in a post on Truth Social Tuesday.

"I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our tariffs, duties, and all revenue that come from the foreign sources. We will begin charging those that make money off of us with trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share.

"January 20 2025 will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump exclaimed.

Trump on Truth Social:



"I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources." pic.twitter.com/NIadBEkHtL — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 14, 2025

Brown's support of Trump comes as a shift to previous comments he's made. Back in 2016, the superstar expressed his concern while performing at a concert, per Hot 97.

"Man, this s**t is getting crazy. Black people getting assaulted at f*****g rallies where you're supposed to talk at. Trump and all that bulls**t," he stated per the outlet.