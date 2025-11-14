Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, are pushing back hard against a new lawsuit from Ray J as the long-running fight over the famous leaked tape becomes even more intense.

The singer's latest filing claims the two women spent years lying about how the tape became public, but their lawyer says his accusations are "frivolous" and have no truth behind them.

According to PageSix, Attorney Alex Spiro, speaking for Kardashian and Jenner, said Ray J's lawsuit is a "disjointed rambling distraction" and insisted, "Ray J will lose this frivolous case too."

His statement came shortly after Ray J doubled down on claims that the mother-daughter duo helped plan the release of the tape, which he says was filmed in 2003 when he and Kardashian were dating.

Ray J, 44, says he and Kardashian talked about releasing the tape in 2006 and that she told him her mother should handle the process.

He also says Kardashian and Jenner are "furious" that he will no longer "play along" with what he calls their "tall tale." His lawsuit also argues that the two women have been lying about the situation for nearly twenty years.

Ray J is countersuing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, stating that all of them agreed to film and release their 2003 s*x tape and that the idea it “leaked without her consent” is untrue.



He says they later reached a $6 million settlement that required them to avoid bringing up… pic.twitter.com/cJqlqGFkfj — Episodes (@episodesent) November 14, 2025

Ray J Faces Lawsuit for 'Reckless' Allegations

But Kardashian and Jenner have their own case against Ray J. In October, they filed a defamation lawsuit after he publicly claimed he was helping federal agents build a RICO case against them.

They said in their filing that "no such federal investigation exists" and that Ray J has no evidence to support his claims, DailyMail reported.

The lawsuit states that his statements were presented as facts, not opinions, and that he acted with "reckless disregard for the truth."

Ray J, whose full name is William Ray Norwood Jr., also argues that the Kardashians once accused him of actions such as revenge porn and extortion, and he says they later entered a settlement with him.

He claims the deal included a promise that the tape would not be talked about on "The Kardashians," but says members of the family spoke about it anyway. He believes he is owed $1 million in damages.

Kardashian and Jenner say his new lawsuit is simply another attempt to attach himself to their fame.

Their filing says Ray J "has repeatedly sought to exploit their prominence for personal gain" since their relationship ended decades ago.