Austen Kroll is clearing the air about his relationship with Audrey Pratt — and he wants fans to know one thing right away: he did not cheat.

As "Southern Charm" heads into its season 11 premiere, Kroll is finally speaking openly about the romance viewers have been waiting to see unfold on screen.

Kroll, 38, told Us Weekly that fans will watch him and Audrey work through their long-distance relationship throughout the new season.

It's the first time he's spoken about their status since hinting on "Watch What Happens Live" in July that things might be over.

"What I can say, and what I always will say, is that Audrey is the best kind of person," Kroll shared.

He described her as "sweet," "kind," and "thoughtful," adding that the show will reveal the choices they tried to make for their future.

The couple had been balancing Charleston and Charlotte since late 2023, something Kroll says tested them as time went on.

At first, the distance worked, but eventually the question of "who's moving where and when" became unavoidable.

Based on what the season 11 cast told sources, Kroll and Pratt are no longer together — but he insists there was no dramatic breakup.

"Audrey and I never had any sort of 'damn' moment," he said, making it clear there was no fight or betrayal behind their split.

Austen Kroll Says Craig Betrayed Him by Repeating Rumor

Still, their relationship becomes a topic of conversation on the show. In the new trailer, Craig Conover and Shep Rose bring up a rumor claiming Austen cheated.

Kroll strongly denies it, calling the gossip "extremely disappointing," especially coming from Craig, Yahoo reported.

Kroll explained that he never fed into whispering about Craig's past relationship with Paige DeSorbo, even when he heard rumors.

"That is a line crosser," he said. Seeing Craig repeat hearsay about him felt like a betrayal. "I was nothing but a supporter ... You'll definitely see that disappointment in me."

Craig later described his friendship with Kroll this season as "turbulent," but added that the group doesn't give up on each other.

Even with the tense moments, he says the three main men — Austen, Craig, and Shep — always find a way back.

Viewers will also see new cast members, messy love triangles, and plenty of shifting friendships.

But for Kroll, the biggest story remains simple: he cared about Audrey, their split wasn't ugly, and he wants the cheating rumors shut down before the season even begins.