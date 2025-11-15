Monroe Cannon, the daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, left many talking this week as she addressed misconceptions around her family structure and her relationship with her father's other children.

The post, first reported by Atlanta Black Star, came just days after Monroe shared a candid Instagram Story in which she explained that she has only one full sibling, her twin brother, Moroccan. The message prompted responses across social media, as many interpreted it as a subtle yet bold acknowledgment of her father's expanding family.

Monroe explained things straightforwardly via Instagram: "Clearing something up guys! I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. I do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many, many years younger than me!"

Roe said she don’t know her daddy other kids 💀



lmfao, I’m screaming at this PSA 😭 pic.twitter.com/qj5wpgfxqa — The Bronx?! The World. (@itsKARY_) November 14, 2025

Cannon and Carey wed in 2008, bringing the twins into the world in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2014 and their divorce being finalized in 2016. Since then, Cannon has welcomed 10 more children with six different women, including Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott.

One commenter responded on JasmineBrand's Instagram: "She said nothing wrong. She doesn't have to subscribe to her father's loose cannon."

Read more: Nick Cannon Admits Money and Access Made Him Careless in Having 12 Children

Another social media user attributed Monroe's tone to her mother's established pop-culture persona. A follower added, "That's the Carey in them genes coming out because she said 'I don't know them.'"

As discussions about responsibility and blended families unfolded, the supporters and critics of Cannon weighed in. "This is Nick's fault not hers.," a follower from A Shade Room said. "He decided to go have all of those kids SEPARATELY. It's up to him to bridge this gap."

The twins have made appearances with Cannon at public events, but are rarely seen with their younger half-siblings. It's been reported that this is due to boundaries in place in the co-parenting setup between Carey and Cannon.

During a 2023 appearance on "The Jason Lee Show," Cannon offered insight into Carey's perspective. He said, "She high frequency, man. She always asks me, 'You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?'"

In an interview published in the 2025 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Carey reiterated her strategy for co-parenting post-divorce: "How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time," she said.

Mariah Carey talks to CBS Mornings' Gayle King about co-parenting with Nick Cannon:



“Hmm. I kind of feel like it's best if I don't talk about him, because he can just be in his own world. No offence to him”. pic.twitter.com/XNB11NDpp3 — Fan | Mariah Carey Charts (@chartmariah) September 24, 2025

In past interviews, Carey has kept her distance from speaking publicly about Cannon. She told Gayle King, "I feel like it's best if I don't talk about him... Because he can just be in his own world — no offense to him."