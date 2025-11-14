Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the talk of the town while​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration at Jeff Bezos' California estate.

However, the couple's pictures at the party were quickly removed from social media, leading to much speculation about the motive for the removal.

Before that, they had been at the Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood, where they appeared with Meghan's good friend Serena ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Williams.

Unlike the charity event, photos from Kris' party, which featured A-listers including Tyler Perry and Beyoncé, vanished from both Kris' and Kim Kardashian's social media accounts shortly after posting.

PR consultant Mayah Riaz told The Mirror that the deletions likely reflect careful image management.

"From a PR perspective, there are a few possible explanations for this. The Kardashians are extremely media-savvy and highly strategic when it comes to their public image. If the photos featuring Harry and Meghan have disappeared, it's unlikely to be accidental," she said.

Riaz​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ said that Kris' side or Harry and Meghan's camp might have been responsible for the deletions of the posts.

"Their team is known for carefully managing their public appearances and media narrative, so they might have requested the images be taken down if they felt the coverage didn't align with their messaging or could be seen as inappropriate given the circumstances," she said. The expert also stated that influencing how the public sees them is something both of them are going to great lengths to achieve.

A source speaking to the Daily Mail suggested that Kim was frustrated by the request.

"Kim was like, 'you've already been papped outside and you were at the Baby2Baby event the same night being photographed like Meghan Trainor and Paris Hilton so what's the problem?' ... Kim is pi***d off," the source said.

Riaz noted that the two events differ significantly in PR terms.

"The Baby2Baby event is a charity gala that welcomes media coverage and photo opportunities. Attending a high-profile charitable event allows celebrities to be seen supporting a good cause and reinforces a positive public image," she explained.

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the other hand, the flashy birthday party might generate investigation that does not match the image that the Sussexes have carefully built.

Meghan and Harry want these pictures deleted because they make them look bad!



Harry appears to be ogling Kris Jenner in one, Meghan is staring awkwardly, & the third, Harry is handing out his business card as if promoting Meghan again.



No wonder they’re desperate 2 delete it. pic.twitter.com/Yk1eFv1JjT — Hanz (@fashionistaera) November 13, 2025

Conflicting Accounts

Sources reporting to Daily Mail reveal differing narratives about the photo removals. The Sussexes' team maintains that all guests were asked whether they consented to the public sharing of photos, and that Harry and Meghan opted out. When Kris initially posted images of the couple, their team requested their removal, and Kris complied.

A source close to the Kar-Jenner family reveals that no consent was required and that it was the Sussexes who wanted the pictures deleted.

Several media outlets, including the New York Post, report that Harry and Meghan asked Kris and Kim to remove the pictures, apparently to avoid angering the Royal Family. At the same time, they keep the process of reconciliation ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌going.

Timing Criticism and the Remembrance Day Context

Some critics noted that the party occurred on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, drawing scrutiny when contrasted with solemn Royal Family duties.

The images showed Harry wearing a poppy while Meghan did not.

A source close to the Sussexes explained that the duchess was attending a themed birthday party on a day that was neither Remembrance Sunday nor Armistice Day.

"Meghan cares deeply about the military community and supports Harry's Invictus charity," the source said.

A Royal British Legion spokesperson added: "The decision to wear a poppy must be a matter of personal choice. If the poppy became compulsory, it would lose its meaning and significance ... [and] would be contrary to the spirit of remembrance."

Author Tom Bower suggested that Meghan's public appearances are carefully orchestrated.

"It's noticeable that Harry is unable to stage the rictus smile which actress Meghan always displays for the cameras. He looks fed up being paraded," he said, describing Meghan's Hollywood engagements as a strategic push for visibility and approval.