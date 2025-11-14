Britney Spears is reportedly wary of her teenage sons' recent efforts to reconnect that she fears every gesture of affection may be orchestrated by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"Britney wants to believe they miss her," one insider told Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "But she's terrified Kevin is pulling the strings. She thinks every call, every 'I miss you,' is being analyzed."

Spears, 43, has previously accused Federline of manipulating their children during periods of estrangement. The release of his memoir, You Thought You Knew, has reportedly left her feeling raw and betrayed.

"She feels like Kevin is using the kids as pawns — first to hurt her, now to monitor her," the source explained.

While Federline claims he supports a reunion, Spears has reportedly become extremely cautious, keeping interactions brief and protective.

"She's keeping conversations short and guarded," the insider said. "She doesn't know who to trust, not even her own children."

Friends of Spears express concern over her mental and emotional state. "Her heart has been smashed too many times," said one confidant. "She wants love from her boys... but she's bracing for another disappointment."

The singer's recent social media posts have also reflected turbulent emotions.

Britney Spears posts new photo with one of her sons. pic.twitter.com/gbRcqHW4pv — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) June 15, 2025

In a Monday video, Spears danced in a windowless room, alternating between singing and speaking in a British accent. She remarked, per OK magazine, "Got stuck in Mexico for two weeks and was banging my head against the wall. It's quite interesting to see what a person does in vulnerable situations...I obviously trusted no one and entertained my self like a f*****g idiot..."

"It's actually insane!!! The one time due to the depths of insanity, I think I said my name for the first time in ten years."

Later in the week, Spears posted another clip, this time in lingerie and aboard a boat, shouting: "He's gonna jump! I'm not jumping in!" Sources describe the singer as being "in a very dark place" and currently not speaking to her sons.

Federline Memoir Adds Tension

Federline's book recounts his perspective on Spears' relationship with their children, Jayden and Preston. While he writes that the boys have always loved their mother and that he has attempted to foster a healthy connection, he also describes troubling incidents from their early years.

In one passage, he wrote: "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep, 'Oh, you're awake?,' with a knife in her hand."

The memoir also claims visits became "less frequent, then stopped altogether" because the boys were "emotionally drained" by Spears' behavior.

Spears responded publicly to the book, calling it "extremely hurtful and exhausting" and describing the portrayal as "constant gaslighting."

"As of now, she's not talking to anyone," another source told News Nation. "The boys are very worried about their mom, but there's not much they can do."