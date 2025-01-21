On the January 16 episode of their Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, Tish and Brandi Cyrus made a comment that appeared to shade Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus' ex-husband.

The mother-daughter pair discussed the differences between Australian and American men, leading to some playful but pointed remarks.

"Men are trash. The majority of them are absolute garbage," Brandi said during the discussion. "But there's a couple of good ones out there, I guess. I think I found one, so I love that for me."

Brandi, 37, is currently dating Matt, an Australian, just like Hemsworth. Tish, 57, chimed in, saying, "You know what, he's Australian. I'm not gonna rag on American men, but Australian men are just different."

Brandi quickly added, "Well, not all of them." Although neither named Hemsworth, or any other man by name, the exchange prompted both women to share knowing glances and laugh before moving on to the next topic.

Miley, 32, and Hemsworth, 35, were involved in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song (2010).

The couple got engaged in 2012, broke it off in 2013, and rekindled their romance in 2015 before tying the knot in December 2018. However, their marriage ended less than a year later, with their divorce finalized in 2020.

Interestingly, the Cyrus family seems to have a soft spot for Australians. Tish married Australian actor Dominic Purcell, known for his role in Prison Break, in 2023. Meanwhile, Tish's ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, briefly married Australian singer Firerose, though their union lasted only seven months before ending in August 2024.