A$AP Rocky's defense attorneys raised objections about racial representation in the jury selection process for his Los Angeles felony assault trial, highlighting concerns about the demographic makeup of potential jurors.

The lack of diversity could herald an unfair trial without the right representation.

Defense attorney Chad Seigel pointed out Tuesday that only five Black individuals were present in a pool of 106 potential jurors, representing 4.7 percent compared to Los Angeles' 9 percent Black population. Judge Mark Arnold dismissed the argument, stating, "There's no authority that requires any particular percentage of any ethnicity on a jury."

Attorney Joe Tacopina reinforced the concern Wednesday, emphasizing the trial's urban setting: "We're in downtown Los Angeles. Not a small town in Montana. We're troubled by that, to say the least."

The "F–kin' Problems" rapper faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 incident involving former friend A$AP Relli (Terell Ephron).

Surveillance footage presented by prosecutors allegedly shows Rocky with a firearm, though the weapon was never recovered.

Rocky recently rejected a plea deal offering 180 days in jail with probation. The prosecution's final plea offer included pleading guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a seven-year suspended sentence, three years of probation, and six months in jail.

The trial, which features Johnny Depp's former attorney Camille Vasquez representing the alleged victim, continued with jury selection Thursday morning.