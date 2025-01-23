Love Is Blind star Ashley Adionser recently announced her split from husband Tyler Francis just one year after the two tied the knot.

Adionser and Francis jumped the broom during Season 7 of the hit Netflix series, however, Adionser revealed that she hoped their relationship would have more "understanding and transparency."

The reality star told PEOPLE in a statement that she and Francis have been separated for several weeks, and she's decided to move forward with divorce despite attempts to stay together.

"After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage," Adionser, 33, told PEOPLE.

"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage."

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace," she continued. "While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future.

"Thank you for your understanding and support," she concluded.

During the 7th season of the series' reunion — which aired on October 30, 2024 — Francis spoke candidly about being a sperm donor for his friend shortly after revealing the news to his then wife, Adiosner, in episode 9.

After the two became engaged, Francis admitted that he had three biological children that he didn't have a relationship with, and reportedly didn't even know what they looked like.

In what many fans deemed a messy turn of events, Francis claimed he "stepped in to help a friend and her wife start a family," however the wife eventually left the friend, prompting him to step in and help with the children, per PEOPLE.

That said, it was eventually revealed that Francis and the family were closer than he led on, including photos of him and the children in matching holiday pajamas and allegations of child support owed.

"There's pictures of me around," he stated per the outlet. "I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There's no rule books to this... but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us."

Adionser then went on to slam rumors that she was "blind sighted," revealing that Francis simply wasn't comfortable sharing the details during the series.

"For people to imply that 'she was blindsided,' 'she didn't know,' is insulting to my intelligence," she said, adding that "there were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn't."

"With him growing up in a single-parent household... it was very hard for him to remove himself [from this situation] and not be involved when this is now a single mom," she added. "I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next," she stated, per PEOPLE.

Love Is Blind is currently streaming all seasons one through seven on Netflix. The highly anticipated season 8 is set to premiere on Valentine's Day, February 14.