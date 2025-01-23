Lili Reinhart opens up about living with chronic illness and experiencing what she describes as the "the hardest year" of her life.

The Riverdale star, 28, shared an Instagram post on Jan. 23 explaining her health struggles and encouraging people to advocate for themselves when it comes to medical care.

The post, which accompanies an interview with Self Magazine, read, "I feel it's important to show an honest glimpse at what last year was like for me when dealing with my health issues."

Reinhart posted a telling picture of herself in a hospital room at 5 a.m. in Germany.

According to the text on the photo, she was being treated for what turned out to be a suspected bladder infection.

The actress also mentioned that she was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis and was also looking for answers about an unidentified autoimmune or inflammatory disease.

"Being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis while simultaneously searching for answers made 2024 the hardest year of my life," she said.

According to the "Riverdale" star, her grandmother's cancer diagnosis influenced her to take a closer look at her own health.

"My grandmother was ignored by doctors for months when exhibiting clear symptoms of cancer," she revealed.

"It was only after her own strength and advocacy for herself that she was given a blood test that diagnosed her," Reinhart explained, adding that the cancer had already spread by then.

In the post, Reinhart stressed the importance of advocating for your own health and not allowing medical providers to downplay your suffering.

"The most important thing I have taken away from this experience is the absolute need to advocate for your own health," Reinhart stated.

"Do not let a doctor gaslight you or diminish your pain," she added. "I hope the men and women out there struggling to find answers feel even the slightest bit seen by my experience."

Reinhart has faced health issues for some time. In Jan. 2024, she shared on TikTok that she'd been diagnosed with alopecia during a severe depressive episode.