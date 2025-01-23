Whoopi Goldberg turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, showing off a sleek and stylish figure at the Alexandre Mattiussi fall 2025 show.

The EGOT winner and The View figurehead, 69, wore a chic all-black silk outfit, complete with gold accents on her belt, black boots and a leather handbag by Ami Paris.

The star of Sister Act and Ghost was seen sitting front row alongside French actor Omar Sy, who introduced her to his wife, Hélène Sy, as photographers captured the moment.

Goldberg attended the show as a guest of Ami, following her role as the face of the brand's fall/winter 2024 campaign.

Whoopi Goldberg Is 'Very Happy'

"I'm very happy," Goldberg told WWD about her time in Paris. "People seem to be all right with me here, and I seem to be OK with them so far. So it's all good."

This marked Whoopi's first appearance at Paris Fashion Week, a milestone she described as a "one-time thing."

Whoopi Goldberg's Slim New Look

Goldberg's transformation is drawing as much attention as her fashion choices.

She revealed on The View last spring that she began taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro after her weight reached nearly 300 pounds, as Decider reported.

🇺🇸🇫🇷| Whoopi Goldberg revela cambio de imagen en #París después de que medicamentos para bajar de peso la ayudaran a adelgazar 136 kilos. pic.twitter.com/gH6wZtKRuk — SéNoticias+ (@SeNoticiasPlus) January 23, 2025

"I always felt like me, and then I saw me and I thought, 'Oh, that's a lot of me,'" Goldberg quipped on the show, encouraging people to stop judging others based on appearances. She's been vocal about the benefits of the medication and its role in her health journey.

At the fashion week event, Ami Paris praised Goldberg for her charismatic presence, with her campaign photoshoot described as capturing her "contagious smile" and "charismatic stature," per People.

The star seems to have embraced this next chapter in her life, balancing health, fashion and advocacy.

Goldberg hasn't shied away from critics of weight-loss medications. She previously clapped back at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on The View, defending the use of such treatments for those who need them. "This worked for me," she said.