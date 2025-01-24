Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, crashed his electric bicycle into a car in Los Feliz on Friday, his second e-bike accident in six months.

According to 'TMZ', witnesses reported seeing him riding without hands before he T-boned a vehicle, leaving a significant dent in the car's front passenger door.

After realigning his handlebars, Jolie-Pitt was able to ride away from the scene, leaving just the car damaged .

Unlike his previous accident, he was wearing a helmet during this incident.

His July 2023 crash had resulted in hospitalization and an ICU stay after he collided with the back of a car, suffering head injuries and hip pain.

That accident was severe enough that witnesses initially thought he had not survived the impact.

His father, Brad Pitt, was reportedly "shocked and emotional" after the July accident.

Sources close to Pitt indicated he remained "extremely concerned" about his son's condition, receiving updates through family contacts due to their lack of direct communication.

The latest incident marks Jolie-Pitt's third vehicle-related accident in less than a year, following a Tesla crash in May 2024 and the serious e-bike accident in July.

