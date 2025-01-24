Former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Apple Watts has shared detailed insights about the March 2022 car accident that dramatically altered her life.

In a recent interview with Mark Laita on the YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly, Watts revealed she fell asleep at the wheel while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The accident occurred when Watts, who admitted to being "buzzed" hours before, collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck while reportedly traveling at 90 miles per hour. Her Mercedes flipped multiple times and caught fire, resulting in severe injuries including a shattered spine, broken arm, and fractured skull.

Watts, whose real name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts, spent four months in a coma and underwent extensive rehabilitation to regain basic functions. Now approaching 40, she requires a wheelchair for mobility and continues to deal with the accident's lasting effects.

The former dancer and music video performer, who had previously worked with artists like Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg, expressed regret about her past lifestyle and issued a warning against drinking and driving. "I took everything for granted; my kids, my life, my body, everything," she reflected in the interview.

Looking forward, Watts hopes to transition into motivational speaking to help others avoid similar circumstances. "I don't want nobody go through what I'm going through," she stated, acknowledging the financial struggles she now faces while unable to return to her former profession.

The interview was released on January 23, 2025, nearly three years after the life-altering accident.