Baby Halo is taking steps in the right direction!

Halle Bailey was taken aback by a shocking surprise when she was able to capture her first child, Halo, walking on his own for the first time ever. In a very mommy fashion, the singer grabbed her phone and shared the moment on social media.

In the repost captured by The Neighborhood Talk, the six-time Grammy nominee is seen talking to her fans before she shows 1-year-old Halo bursting with energy and walking across the floor.

Not only were fans able to share the joy of the moment, they also responded with clever comments that kept the thread bubbling with laughter.

"Today is a crazy day," Bailey, 24, began. "I'm sitting on the couch, and I see in my peripheral something small and walking I'm like what...is...huh?" she explained to her fans.

"I turn my head and my baby is up," she emphasized. "He is fully up walking around the house. Look at this," The Little Mermaid actress said, panning the phone over to her baby who was regaining balance to walk once again.

"C'mon get up!" Bailey encouraged him. "He decided today, that he's walking on his own!" she exclaimed with laughter. "No way! Oh my God!"

It appears baby Halo knew he marked a milestone as well, as he can be heard screaming in excitement along with his mother. For the remarkable moment, Halo is spotted with his hair in small puffs, a white onesie, tan pans, and black socks.

"Not him balancing his head while walking," one fan laughed. "He's walking like me after bottomless mimosas!! Go Halo!!" a second penned. "Walking like the Gingerbread man!!! [laugh emojis] I love his little cute self!" a third reacted. "Awwww he cant believe itttt. he so excited," a fourth added. "Happy Moments Cherish Them [love emoji," a fifth said.

Halle Bailey, 24, gave birth to Halo back in December 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG. Bailey announced his birth to fans on Instagram as well, marking the moment "The greatest thing" of 2023.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," she wrote with love. "Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you."