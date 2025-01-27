Tupac Shakur's ex, Desiree Smith, recently spilled some interesting details regarding the romantic entanglements that took place with women between Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records.

Smith appeared on a recent episode of the Art of Dialogue, where she spoke on the alleged entanglement between the women of Bad Boy and Death Row, in addition to the shocking claim that Mary J. Blige was intimate with Tupac Shakur.

Smith's detailed interview recalled both messy and nostalgic memories from classic 90's names including SWV, The Notorious B.I.G., Shakur's Outlawz crew, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and more.

In a trending clip, Smith is seen boldly running through a list of women entangled in other relationships, in addition to the shocking claim that Tupac was intimate with Faith Evans — a longstanding rumor after Shakur teased, "That's why I f*****d your b****h you fat motherf****a," in the intro of his Biggie diss track, "Hit Em Up" (1996).

"Suge was f*****g Puff's baby momma," Smith, alleged regarding Misa Hylton. "And Pac was f*****g her best friend," she further alleged with a dramatic pause. "Who's her best friend?" the host asked, prompting Smith to tease further, "Who still is her best friend?"

Misa Hylton — the mother of Justin Combs — has been best friends with legendary singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige for nearly 30 years, taking on the role as her stylist since the early 1990's.

Although Smith didn't name the "Family Affair" singer directly, the host inquired whether "this lady happens to be" a very successful singer for the past four decades with an album titled, My Life, prompting Smith to enthusiastically agree. Blige's album My Life was released in November 1994.

"You got it!" Smith exclaimed.

Claims regarding Blige's romantic choices don't stop there, as former Death Row artist Danny Boy claimed he slept with the then 24-year-old songstress when he was just 16 years old.

"She kinda like... backed up against me. And everytime she backed up against me I would move away. From that time I had an opportunity to go out to New York and visit her a couple more times," he alleged in an interview in 2022.

"That's why I was kinda confused when I heard Kurt saying that Mary was Pac's girl. Because at that time she was my girl," he alleged. "I'm 15, 16 years old, and she's flying me in to see her." Blige has not addressed Danny Boy's allegations.

Claims made by Desiree Smith remain unconfirmed.