During a recent live stream with PlaqueBoyMax, rapper and YouTuber DDG opened up about his favorite past relationship—and it wasn't with Halle Bailey. He reflected on a relationship with someone whose name begins with "K," describing it as a standout period in his life.

"I ain't been in a lot of relationships," DDG shared. "I'd say the girl name start with a K. I haven't talked to her in maybe like five years. But we had a good run."

Social media quickly lit up with reactions. While some fans speculated about the identity of the mystery "K," many believed he was referencing Kennedy Cymone, a known ex of the rapper.

One commenter wrote, "KENNEDY DEFINITELY WAS DOPE. 🔥😍🙌🏽," while another added, "Everybody knows how much he loved Kennedy, this isn't a surprise 😂." Others noted their strong connection during that era, with one user saying, "Everyone know he vibed the best with Kennedy. They was special together."

However, not everyone saw DDG's comments as a big deal. One user casually remarked, "I'm tryna figure out what this has to do with Halle?? He's on a stream and they asked him a question, he answered, the end." Another added a lighthearted touch, joking, "Best relationship I had was with a Big Mac."

Some fans suggested the comments were deliberate to stir conversation, with one user pointing out, "He knows exactly what to say to get you guys to make him trend." Another said, "Y'all have to realize he's a content creator. Controversy sells."

Back in October, DDG said he wasn't going to date anyone after his split from Bailey, with whom he shares son Halo with.

"I am not dating anyone," he stated plainly. "I don't have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that. I don't plan on getting into another at all... I am not finna get a new girlfriend."

The two later made headlines when she accused him of taking Halo on Kai Cenat's livestream without her permission -- she later deleted the social media post and said she overreacted.