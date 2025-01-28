Allison Holker, 36, recently opened up about her early relationship with late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss during a January 27, 2025 appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast.

The dancer shared memories from their courtship in 2010, including an intimate encounter during a 'Glee' concert tour where Boss was performing as an opening act.

The timing of these revelations is notable, coming just three weeks after Holker faced significant backlash for claims made while promoting her upcoming memoir, "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light," scheduled for release on February 4, 2025.

Her recent drug-related allegations about Boss drew criticism from his friends and family, including a public exchange with friend Kelly Gibson on social media.

Holker and Boss's relationship began after meeting on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2010, leading to their marriage in December 2013. They built a family together, with Boss adopting Holker's daughter Weslie, and the couple later welcoming two children: son Maddox in 2016 and daughter Zaia in 2019.

Boss died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40. The autopsy report, released in May 2024, confirmed no drugs or alcohol were present in his system at the time of his death.

During the podcast, Holker defended sharing the intimate story by noting that Boss had previously discussed it on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She described their early relationship as being in a "honeymoon phase" while both were touring, supporting each other's performances across different cities.