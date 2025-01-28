Tom Welling, known for playing Clark Kent on the TV show Smallville, was arrested for driving under the influence in Yreka, California, a new report states.

The 47-year-old actor was taken into custody early Monday morning in an Arby's parking lot.

According to police records, Welling's blood alcohol level was reportedly at or above 0.08%, the legal limit in California, the report from TMZ explains.

Details about why the actor was in Yreka, a city near the Oregon border, remain unclear.

The arrest comes shortly after Welling celebrated his wife Jessica Rose Lee's birthday on Instagram the day prior.

In his post, Welling called her an inspiration to their family, which includes their two young sons, Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von.

Tom Welling Arrested in Arby's Parking Lot

Welling and Lee, an equestrian, began dating in 2014 and were married in a vineyard in Santa Ynez, California, in 2019.

The couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media, presenting a picture-perfect family image.

Before the Arby's parking lot, fans of Smallville's Tom Welling knew him best for his decade-long stint as the lead on the show, a series chronicling Clark Kent's journey to becoming Superman.

Beyond the superhero drama, Welling starred in Cheaper by the Dozen alongside Steve Martin, and he also had roles in Lucifer, Draft Day and The Fog.

This incident marks a rare blemish in Welling's otherwise low-profile public image. The actor has largely avoided controversy throughout his career, which began with modeling before transitioning into acting in the early 2000s.

For now, Welling's next steps — both legally and personally — remain uncertain, as the former Superman actor finds himself under a very different kind of spotlight.