Tom Green, the former MTV prankster and ex of Drew Barrymore, has traded Hollywood glitz for a quiet life on a 150-acre farm in rural Ontario.

After two decades in Los Angeles, the 53-year-old comedian packed up and returned to Canada in 2021, seeking authenticity and a fresh perspective.

"I'm not really a Hollywood guy," Green tells The New York Times in a new interview. "I started to feel like I wasn't being true to my authentic self."

These days, Green spends his time tending to chickens, riding his mule Fanny and soaking in the simplicity of farm life.

Green's decision to leave Hollywood behind came with a nod to his past. Known for outrageous stunts on The Tom Green Show, his antics — like painting his parents' house plaid or suckling a cow — made him a cultural icon in the early 2000s.

Yet, Green admits that social media has diluted the impact of such humor. "To a certain extent, it's lost its impact," he says.

Now, Green is returning to the spotlight with a new slate of projects on Amazon Prime Video.

His stand-up special I Got a Mule! premiered on January 28, while his reality show Tom Green Country, which explores his life on the farm, debuts January 31. The lineup also includes This Is the Tom Green Documentary, chronicling his meteoric rise to fame.

"People are probably going to be surprised that I'm not, like, completely crazy," Green warns of Tom Green Country.

The show highlights his close relationship with his family and his love for nature, offering a more grounded view of the comedian.

Despite his quiet rural life, Green remains busy. His U.S. comedy tour kicked off last Friday, showing his ongoing dedication to stand-up, even while basking in nature and away from the bright lights of Hollywood.

"There's a sort of a wholesome heartwarming thing to this," Green theorizes. "That I have a close relationship with my family, that I love animals, that I enjoy doing a lot of things that a great many people in the world enjoy doing, like getting out into the woods."

For Green, the shift to farm life isn't just a career pivot — it's a personal transformation.

"To me, I thought the weirdest thing that I could do is get a farm and a mule," Green quips. "That's kind of what makes it fun for me is that this is ridiculous. Can you believe this? I'm riding a mule."

See some mule footage of Green below.