In a new episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, rapper Lil Yachty has finally addressed his past relationship with Mariah the Scientist, marking a significant shift from his previous denials of any romantic involvement.

The admission comes months after Mariah the Scientist's October 2024 appearance on Caresha Please, hosted by Yung Miami, where she first publicly discussed their relationship.

“I was a sh*t person to her, and she was really great - so great - so I get it. She was a great person, though, man. That's the first time she's ever spoke on us ever publicly. I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn't sh*t on me. I brought it upon myself. She… pic.twitter.com/vZ1bBNZCNT — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 29, 2025

During that interview, Mariah revealed that their connection began in high school and evolved into dating during her college years.

She also shared a particularly telling anecdote about writing two songs for Yachty, which she had gifted to him on an iPod. According to Mariah, Yachty declined to listen to them.

This stood in contrast to Yachty's public stance in 2023, when he denied any romantic involvement with the "Spread Thin" singer on X.

At the time, he expressed frustration with ongoing speculation, writing, "Why do y'all keep trying me over this woman... I been [quiet] for so long but please stop making up this weird a*s false narrative." He had even criticized Mariah for not disputing these rumors, adding, "And the fact Mariah just let all these lies go is weird on me."

However, during his recent Club Shay Shay appearance, Yachty took a markedly different approach, offering a candid admission about his behavior.

"I was a s**t person to her, and she was really great - so great - so I get it. She was a great person, though, man," he confessed.

"I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn't s**t on me. I brought it upon myself. She didn't tell no lies," Yachty acknowledged, before concluding with, "Shouts out to her. Tons of love, and I respect her."

Mariah The Scientist, who has since established herself as a successful artist in her own right, has yet to respond to Yachty's recent comments.