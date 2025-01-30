Ken Flores has passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Los Angeles at the age of 28.

He was actively performing on his nationwide "Butterfly Effect Tour," which consisted of 33 scheduled dates when the unexpected incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

As reported by TMZ, he was struggling with heart problems and, before his untimely death, had been making efforts to improve his health.

Per the outlet's sources, Flores had been battling congestive heart failure for a long time. In his pursuit of better health, the comedian had been shedding pounds.

Additionally, oxygen tanks were reportedly found in his residence, indicating that he had been dependent on oxygen assistance.

The celebrity's family announced his passing on his Instagram page and asked for privacy during this trying time.

Over the past few weeks, Flores showed his talent off in various cities.

In the final days leading up to his death, Flores expressed his satisfaction with staying sober while taking the stage for his tour performances.

He said on X over the weekend, "So I started my tour a couple weeks ago and I'm proud to say I've done every single show - five in Portland, one in Albuquerque, and four in Atlanta - without a single drop of alcohol."

"I'm nervous for Phoenix next weekend, but I think I got it. I'm not sober just wanna chill a bit."