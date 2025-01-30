The circumstances surrounding Ryan Whyte Maloney's death has been revealed after he died by suicide.

Maloney — known for his previous role in Season 6 of the competition series The Voice — shot himself following a heated argument with his fiancée over a jacket on Tuesday, January 28, per TMZ.

According to a police report obtained by the media outlet, the former The Voice contestant was intoxicated when he and his fiancée were in their vehicle departing from the New-York New-York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

He was 44.

The musician's unnamed fiancée reportedly questioned the impaired singer about whether or not he had her jacket. Police reported that he called her a "b***h" before reaching for a weapon located in the glove compartment.

According to his wife-to-be, she heard a gunshot after Maloney exited the car, prompting her to roll down the window in an attempt to call out to him. However, he reportedly took off on foot with the weapon on his person. Thereafter, she reportedly heard a second shot, and watched his body hit the pavement.

911 responders quickly arrived after she called the police. Per reports, Maloney was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:50 a.m.

According to the police report, the singer was captured on Casino surveillance cameras including MGM and New York-New York. Per the filing, the vocalist had a history of suicidal tendencies, as he reportedly suffered slash marks on his arm, indicated self-harm.

The talented singer took to Instagram thanking fans for his birthday wishes on January 16, appearing proud to flaunt his "made in 1981" T-shirt while wearing a big smile.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today," he wrote. "Thank you a million times over! How about we make this weekend a blast and dominate at @olered on Friday and Saturday 10-2am? Time to party like it's my birthday."

"Let's decide if we'll make memories or just pretend it didn't happen," he concluded.

Maloney was a beloved contestant who managed to become a top-five finalist in the NBC singing competition series back in 2014. The Michigan-born entertainer began playing the violin and guitar at 9 years old before spending 10 years with the band Indulge in 2005.

Between 2010 and 2013, the music-lover performed across the country in promotion of his album Where I've Been — produced by Sean O'Dwyer — who has collaborated with artists including Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash, Emerson Drive, Blink-182, and more, per Entertainment Weekly.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.