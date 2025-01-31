Taylor Swift is set to dazzle as a presenter at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on top of potentially winning another Grammy.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is among the impressive roster of celebrity presenters confirmed by the Recording Academy, according to a report by Deadline.

While Swift's exact category is uncertain, there are hints that it may fit within the Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year categories.

The "You Belong with Me" singer had previously earned 14 Grammys, but she has made history by winning Album Of The Year five times in a row, making her the artist with the most wins overall.

In November, news broke that Swift had secured six nominations for the 2025 awards ceremony.

Among the strong contenders for accolades this year is "The Tortured Poets Department," the latest musical offering from Swift. This 11th studio album has garnered nominations for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal album.

What a moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixC0gAiFh6 — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

Her list of 2025 nominations has been completed with the recognition of her collaboration "Us," which is currently vying for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with her fellow "Eras" Tour singer Gracie Abrams.

Anticipation is building among supporters who eagerly await the chance to see Swift potentially expand her trophy collection. Of particular interest is whether Travis Kelce will accompany her for the event.

The couple has not made their first red carpet appearance together since 2023.

Swift has been seen supporting Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs games, while Kelce has frequently attended Swift's performances.

Their global adventures together culminated in December with the conclusion of Swift's "Eras" Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs will now play the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 7.

Originally published on Music Times