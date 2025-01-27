Travis Kelce is celebrating a very important win with Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills Sunday evening with a thrilling 32-39 victory.

This win means that the Chiefs are making their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, solidifying their status as a dominant force in the league.

Following the match at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce, the Chiefs' star tight-end, planted a celebratory kiss on Swift.

The party is on in Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/CTSVzAviTV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

During the game, Swift cheered for her beau from a suite alongside her parents and her brother.

She was seen wearing Louis Vuitton from top to bottom, including a monogram jacket and a pair of black boots that had the Vuitton logo. Page Six notes that the singer also included red tights and a chain wallet to complete her look.

According to USA Today, she arrived at the venue 90 minutes before kickoff.

Kelce's mother, Donna, was also seen in the suite with Swift and her family.

Swift was filmed celebrating throughout the game, including sharing a sweet embrace with her mother, Andrea, when the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the first half.

Following the close win over the Bills, Swift hit the field arm-in-arm with Donna Kelce and stood with Brittany Mahomes during the post-game presentation.

In a more playful moment, Travis Kelce had a little fun during the post-game interviews when he literally sang out a few words from "Get Down Tonight" by KC and The Sunshine Band when asked about the win.

It can be recalled that he also sang "Viva Las Vegas" last year after winning the Super Bowl.

"DO A LITTLE DANCE

MAKE A LITTLE LOVE

GET DOWN TONIGHT." - Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/PNetgtgoJL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in what will surely be a thrilling rematch after both teams met two years ago where the Chiefs secured the victory.

Travis and his brother Jason made history in that game by becoming the first siblings to play one another in a Super Bowl.

Jason retired after the 2024 NFL season and has since worked as an ESPN analyst.

This year's Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.