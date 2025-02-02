Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Spotted Sharing a Seat and Recreating the 'Holding Space' Meme
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo were spotted sharing both a seat and an adorable moment during the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Many fans were surprised when the two were spotted sharing the same seat during the awarding ceremony. However, a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) has explained how the two stars ended up sharing one chair.
In the video, Erivo can be seen trying to locate her assigned seat as host Trevor Noah began his monologue.
Swift then waved her over and patted the space on her chair, communicating with the "Wicked" actress that they could just share the seat.
The two were then spotted recreating the "holding space" moment Erivo shared last year with Ariana Grande during their "Wicked" press tour.
Fans on social media were quick to express their delight over the unexpected interaction between Swift and Erivo.