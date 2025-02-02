Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo were spotted sharing both a seat and an adorable moment during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Many fans were surprised when the two were spotted sharing the same seat during the awarding ceremony. However, a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) has explained how the two stars ended up sharing one chair.

cynthia couldn’t find her seat so taylor called her over to sit with her. she’s actually the best person ever pic.twitter.com/jFKby7SbuL — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 3, 2025

In the video, Erivo can be seen trying to locate her assigned seat as host Trevor Noah began his monologue.

Swift then waved her over and patted the space on her chair, communicating with the "Wicked" actress that they could just share the seat.

The two were then spotted recreating the "holding space" moment Erivo shared last year with Ariana Grande during their "Wicked" press tour.

TAYLOR JUST DID THE HOLDING SPACE WITH CYNTHIA ERIVO LMAO pic.twitter.com/UlSSicirnn — 🍸 (@jnnrubyjanes) February 3, 2025

Fans on social media were quick to express their delight over the unexpected interaction between Swift and Erivo.

The #Grammys have started and we have the powerhouse duo of the night. Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift sitting together 👀👭 pic.twitter.com/DN1HD8cWUA — 99.7 DJX (@997DJX) February 3, 2025

cynthia erivo singing “as long as you’re mine” with jonathan bailey and sharing a seat with taylor swift in the same lifetime, how does it feel to live MY DREAMS pic.twitter.com/BjERf78z3d — giulia 🪩🎀 (@ju_Iiet) February 3, 2025