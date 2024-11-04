The stars of "Wicked" attended the premiere of the movie in Sydney, Australia.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, and Jeff Goldblum were just some of the cast members who graced the "Journey Through Oz" event, which was held at the State Theatre.

Grande walked the yellow brick carpet wearing a pink gown that is actually a custom Vivienne Westwood.

Erivo, on the other hand, stunned in a black corseted dress by Louis Vuitton.

Grande and Slater, who are in a relationship, chose to walk the yellow brick carpet separately. They both, however, joined the group photo.

They were also spotted arm-in-arm upon their arrival in Sydney, according to TMZ.

Slater recently opened about their relationship in an interview with GQ.

"Obviously, it was a really super big year, and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," he said in the interview.

"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it's really hard to see people who don't know anything about what's happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love," the 32-year-old actor added. "So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard."

Slater continued, "But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I'm just really excited."

The actor made sure to sing praises for Grande, saying "I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this. She's poured herself into it."

"I'm really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did," he added.

Check out the photos from the Australia premiere of "Wicked" below.

Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo

Delta Goodrem

Ethan Slater

Jeff Goldblum

Jonathan Bailey

Marissa Bode