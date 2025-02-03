Reese Witherspoon says her younger son, Tennessee, makes a cameo appearance in "You're Cordially Invited."

Witherspoon, 48, was promoting her new Amazon Prime romantic comedy with co-star Will Ferrell, 57, in an interview with Buzzfeed UK when she was asked why she didn't include her kids in the movie.

"One of my kids is in the movie," Witherspoon answered. "He's a little dude. He's in a tiny scene. That's an Easter egg!"

Witherspoon shares Tennessee, 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth, and shares older kids Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Tennessee is the only one of Witherspoon's kids who appears on screen, but Deacon collaborated with Ferrell's son Magnus, 20, on the song "Slow Down," which is featured in the movie.

Despite the cameo, Witherspoon previously told E! News that her kids generally "avoid" her work, and were even surprised that she makes comedies.

"My children actively avoid my work," Witherspoon told the outlet. "I literally had my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, 'I just didn't realize. You're funny at home — sort of.'"

Witherspoon said her son was surprised that the audience was laughing for "You're Cordially Invited."

"When he sat through the movie, he was like, 'People were laughing at your stuff,'" she said. "I was like, 'Yeah.'"

But even though he realized his mom is funny, he still doesn't think other kids his age will see the movie.

"He told me kids his age won't want to go see it because we're old," Witherspoon said. "That's what he said to me: 'You're old. But they'll love it when they when they do watch it with their parents.'"

"You're Cordially Invited" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

-- With reporting by TMX