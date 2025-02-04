Justin and Hailey Bieber divorce rumors are unending. The rumors have been going around for over a month now, with varying reasons as to why the two are on the verge of a nasty split.

A new report, however, claimed that this is still related to Bieber's involvement in the ongoing Sean "Diddy" Combs controversy.

According to Radar Online, the model is tired of her immature husband moping like a child and relapsing into drug use while they have a baby at home.

Allegedly, Hailey, 28, is ready to play hardball if her husband doesn't grow up. She plans to take custody of their five-month-old kid, Jack, and take a portion of his $300 million wealth.

She does not care if Bieber's behavior stems from the fact that he is anxious about the possibility that he would be forced to testify at his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs' impending sex trafficking trial.

According to a source, Bieber is concerned that disclosing his ties to Combs could "ruin" his career and life, even though the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul has maintained his innocence. This allegedly has prompted him to go back to his addiction.

Justin Bieber's Erratic Behaviors

Bieber recently posted shocking images from his trip to Aspen, Colorado, with Hailey on Instagram.

The pictures showed him wrapped in a blanket, puffing on a bong, and releasing a cloud of smoke.

One insider shared, "Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage.

"To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him."

According to Marca.com, the 'Baby, Baby' singer has caused a great deal of anxiety among friends and strangers due to his physical and messy appearance. He has recently been spotted shaven, sporting a beard, sunken eyes, and a very pessimistic outlook.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Justin Bieber fans are worried about him yet again after stepping out with his wife Hailey for date night at Knicks vs Lakers game amid speculation that they are having problems in their relationship. pic.twitter.com/33QVzzQkIM — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 4, 2025

This fueled those talks of divorce and Hailey being on the verge of leaving him.

All these must be taken with a grain of salt, though, as fans can still see Bieber trying his best to show that he and Hailey are okay.

He recently enjoyed a day out in New York City with his wife and child. From his actions, Bieber appeared to be doing everything in his power to keep them safe, as reported by The Mirror.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen in New York City. pic.twitter.com/hsfoG9o3tZ — 21 (@21metgala) February 3, 2025

The singer was also spotted unclipping their son Jack Blues Bieber's car seat while Hailey walked ahead of her husband. Holding the baby carrier close to his chest, Justin put a blanket over his son's face and just went into full-on dad mode.

Justin y Hailey Bieber paseando con Jack Blues en Nueva York... 💙 👉Zoom a la última imagen🥹 pic.twitter.com/C5lA32z2SA — MUNDIAL DE MÚSICA (@MundialMusicaMx) February 4, 2025