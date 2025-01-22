Justin Bieber appeared unfazed following social media drama involving his wife, Hailey Bieber, and an Instagram controversy.

On Tuesday, January 21, Justin, 30, shared a selfie on Instagram Stories set to Kendrick Lamar's "B***h, Don't Kill My Vibe," sparking fan speculation about its meaning.

The post came after news broke that Justin had seemingly unfollowed Hailey, 28, on Instagram earlier that same day. This caused a wave of rumors about the couple's relationship. However, Justin addressed the situation directly in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here."

The "Yummy" singer has since re-followed his wife.

This speculation came as a surprise, given that just one day earlier, on January 20, Justin had posted a heartfelt tribute to Hailey. "The greatest woman I have and will ever know," he captioned a series of photos from a winter getaway, showcasing their love and devotion.

To further dispel doubts about their relationship, Justin followed up with additional vacation pictures. One romantic black-and-white shot featured the couple sitting across from each other at a table, smiling warmly. Another photo captured them dressed in winter gear, seemingly ready to enjoy the slopes together.

Justin and Hailey, who secretly wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, later hosted a larger ceremony the following year. Their family grew in August 2024 with the birth of their son, Jack Blues. Sources close to the couple shared that they have been enjoying parenthood immensely, with Hailey fully embracing her role as a new mom and Justin deeply committed as a father.

An insider revealed that the birth of their son has strengthened their relationship.

"There was a total shift in their marriage after renewing their vows last May. Baby Jack has truly brought them so much happiness and a renewed bond," the source said. The couple's current focus remains on their growing family and maintaining their strong connection amidst public speculation.