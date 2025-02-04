In a bold move at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, caused a stir with her daring red carpet look.

Her almost nude look has sparked widespread conversation about the parameters of the event's fashion rules.

During the ceremony on Crypto.com arena, Censori, 30, donned an illusion stocking dress that seemed to leave very little to the imagination while walking the red carpet on February 2.

West seems to have paid homage to the "Vultures 1" album cover with the outfit, but some are already wondering if it skirts the rules of the Grammys' dress code.

Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the Grammys, opened up about the controversy in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Kapoor emphasized that while the dress code for performers is strictly enforced, attendees have more leeway.

"The dress code is 'artistic black-tie,' which in our industry is often open to interpretation," Kapoor said.

Read more: Kim Kardashian Seemingly Gave Bianca Censori a Crash Course on How to Get Classy While Rocking Nude Look

He added, "Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer."

Censori's look is so extreme that it has renewed debate over whether she broke any of the official CBS Program Practices guidelines, which state that sheer items are not permissible if they expose breasts, buttocks, or genitals.

The guidelines, as per Deadline, call for buttocks and female breasts to be "adequately covered."

In California, where the event was held, indecent exposure laws apply when someone intentionally reveals their naked body in a public setting.

However, no charges have been filed against Censori yet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammy Night Exit

Following their headline-making appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, rumors swirled that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were asked to leave the event due to their provocative attire.

Censori's sheer, barely-there dress on the red carpet had already sparked heated debates about the limits of fashion and decency at the prestigious music awards.

However, insiders later told PEOPLE that the couple was not escorted out and instead chose to leave voluntarily.

Despite the speculation, the couple didn't retreat from the spotlight after their early departure. Instead, they made their way to an exclusive after-party, where Censori once again turned heads with her daring fashion choices.

For the evening event, she swapped her transparent red carpet dress for yet another revealing ensemble—a see-through bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination.

The outfit, which clung to her figure, was slightly more structured than her previous look but remained consistent with her recent trend of provocative styling.