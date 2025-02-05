Justin Baldoni and his legal team have recently released a statement allegedly written by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, calling for the actor to take accountability for the bad press their film It Ends With Us received.

Baldoni, 41, launched a website where he shared an amended version of his $400 million lawsuit against the celebrity couple as well as copies of documents outlining the events before and after the release of the film.

In one of the documents allegedly written in August 2024, Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, said they were "furious" about the negative press that the actress had to deal with while promoting the film.

The letter also added that the couple was unhappy about Lively being used to promote a "Barbie film," while Baldoni talked about "more serious messaging" during the promotional tour.

To make amends, Lively and Reynolds drafted a letter to Baldoni and the Wayfarer Studios asking them to take accountability for the bad press.

"It Ends With Us was a troubled production, which we take full accountability for," the statement read. "Any negativity aimed at them is ours to own."

How Did Baldoni's Team Respond?

Wayfarer Studios reviewed the alleged letter and refused to follow Lively and Reynolds' demands to release the statement. In the documents shared on the website, Baldoni's team included a screenshot of messages between publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan recommending the actor to "lawyer up."

"This is unbelievable," Abel said of the drafted apology statement.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, Abel, Nathan, and Wayfarer Studios in December last year for allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign against her. She also sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation, and emotional distress.

Two weeks later, Baldoni filed a countersuit for $400 million, accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation and lawsuit. He also accused the couple of using their friend, Taylor Swift, to assert control over the production team.

The trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.