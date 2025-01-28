Justin Baldoni's heartfelt apology to Blake Lively over their It Ends With Us rooftop scene feud has been leaked, revealing a deeply personal six-minute voice message sent in the early hours of April 2023.

In the voicemail, Baldoni admitted, "I f**ked up" and apologized for not supporting her creative changes to the pivotal scene.

The newly surfaced audio, first obtained by Daily Mail, captures Baldoni expressing regret over his evidently lukewarm response to Lively's rewritten scene.

"I'm really sorry — I fell short," Baldoni said, acknowledging that his lack of enthusiasm had left Lively feeling unsupported despite praise from her husband Ryan Reynolds and friend Taylor Swift.

To be fair, if Justin Baldoni left me a 2AM voicemail with THAT voice, 🥵 my man wouldn’t be thrilled either 😅. This just shows he was trying to make it work and walking on eggshells. He was doomed no matter what. pic.twitter.com/8AaDJpuEZp — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) January 27, 2025

Lively had been vocal about her frustrations, likening herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones while calling Reynolds and Swift her "dragons."

In the leaked audio, Baldoni directly addressed the reference, admitting, "Damn right, you got great friends... the three of you together is unbelievable. Talk about energy."

This voicemail is part of a larger legal saga surrounding It Ends With Us. Lively had filed a harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, citing several on-set incidents, and accusing him of orchestrating an online campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and countersued, accusing Lively (and Reynolds, for the matter) of defamation and attempting to derail his career.

Lively vs. Baldoni Details

The feud initially erupted over Lively's changes to the film's rooftop scene, which Baldoni had described as good but didn't enthusiastically endorse. The scene is pivotal to the film given it is when Lively and Baldoni's characters first meet.

Lively reportedly felt the comment undermined her efforts and said, "I have to stop worrying about people liking me."

In his voicemail, Baldoni reassured her of her talent, calling her work "really good" and saying it would make the film "sing." As the legal battles rage on, the voicemail offers a glimpse into their tense relationship.

Baldoni noted, "I'm excited to have a creative partner in you," but admitted his shortcomings in communicating through texts and voicemails, saying he excels in face-to-face interactions.

Justin Baldoni Trial

With a trial date set for March 2026, both sides have intensified their legal maneuvers. Lively's team has filed motions to restrict public disclosures, accusing Baldoni's team of retaliation through leaked media.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's camp claims the allegations are part of a calculated smear campaign.

The fallout has dominated headlines, with both actors continuing to defend their reputations.

As Baldoni said in his 2 a.m. apology, per Deadline, "I will always apologize and find my way back to center." Whether this will help resolve their ongoing dispute remains to be seen.