Alexandra Censori, the mother of Bianca Censori, has spoken out for the first time following her daughter's headline-making moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The moment Bianca attended an event and appeared naked beside her husband, Kanye West, has become the center of media and public debate.

Alexandra told Daily Mail Australia that her family is hoping for privacy during the ongoing media storm.

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she said before refusing to expand on her daughter's behavior or her relationship with West.

Alexandra has been spotted sticking to her iconic style, wearing $500 sunglasses and toting around an AUD 28,833 (US$18,111) hermès Birkin bag before getting into her Mercedes.

For days, her family had been in the eye of a chaotic life or death media storm — her calm defiance a stark contrast.

The Censori family has previously been under the microscope due to Kanye West's previous controversies as well as Bianca's appearance at the Grammys.

A lawsuit filed by his former assistant alleged that West went too far commenting on Alexandra.

Alex has stood firm in her claim to keep the extreme family drama private,, even in uncertain situations. While the media calls for answers, she would rather focus on normalcy for herself and her family.

According to DailyMail, calls to Bianca's father, Elia "Leo" Censori, who went to work earlier in the day, went unanswered.

Bianca's sister Angelina, on the other hand, remained supportive of her sibling, posting related content on social media.

She recently made headlines after re-sharing a couple of videos on her Instagram stories featuring the viral red carpet moment and leaving a straightforward fire emoji beneath Kanye's now-deleted post.

Family Concerns Over Bianca's Relationship With Kanye West

It was previously reported that Bianca's family were worried about her marriage to West, especially as Bianca's public outings became increasingly contentious.

As per Marca, sources have claimed that Bianca's father, Leo Censori, was upset over his daughter's provocative fashion taste and wanted to take it up with West. According to sources, Bianca's family has staged interventions, urging her to leave the relationship because of how controlling West is believed to be.

However, Bianca has remained loyal to West, even when it was reported in 2023 that their marriage was about to end. Bianca was rumored to be back in Australia, but that claim was quickly dispelled after she was spotted with West in Tokyo.

Bianca Censori lived a relatively low-key lifestyle before her sudden rise to fame. She grew up in Ivanhoe and later lived in a $ 2.8 million Alphington home that is still home to her parents. The family's residence is situated in a neighborhood popular with lawyers, doctors, and other professionals.