Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) recently bragged that he and his wife, Bianca Censori, have outshined the Grammys following her naked dress stunt last Sunday.

Ye shared a screenshot of Google Trends that showed Censori's name as being more interesting than the one who won the Grammy awards at the Grammys. The graphs specifically showed "Bianca Censori Grammys" getting higher searches than the term "Grammy Winners 2025."

"We beat the Grammies," Ye wrote in a since-deleted post. "For clarity, February 4th 2025, my wife is the most googled person on the planet called Earth."

Censori's Red Carpet Stunt

Ye's proclamation comes days after his wife walked the Grammy's red carpet wearing a controversial, see-through dress under a floor-length fur coat.

The couple caused a stir but spent only a few minutes at Sunday's awards ceremony, skipping the event despite Ye being nominated for a Grammy.

His song "Carnival" with Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich the Kid was nominated for best rap song. However, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" bagged the award.

Rumors claimed Ye and Censori were asked to leave the awards show after their red carpet stunt. Other rumors alleged that the couple were kicked out after attending the event uninvited.

E! News later debunked the rumor, clarifying that the pair simply opted to skip the Grammys after walking the red carpet.

Will Censori Face Legal Consequences For Her See-Through Dress?

Despite attracting controversy, neither Ye nor Censori will face legal consequences for their red carpet stunt.

In a statement to TMZ, sources with the Los Angeles Police Department said they have not received any formal complaint about Censori's dress. The sources also noted that the Grammys was a private event.

Hours after their jaw-dropping red carpet stunt, the pair attended an after-party thrown by Justin LaBoy. Censori was seen wearing a black see-through thong bodysuit to the party.