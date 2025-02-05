Diane Youdale, the former 1990s TV "Gladiators" star known as Jet — has publicly acknowledged her involvement in a physical altercation with her ex-wife Zoe Gilbert.

This acknowledgment comes as a tumultuous and purportedly toxic 18-month marriage is being laid bare.

Youdale, 54, revealed in an interview with DailyMail that she snapped and pressed on Gilbert's chest three times after their heated quarrel reached a boiling point.

During the fight, Gilbert allegedly fell over the back of a couch, according to reports about the incident.

Officers attended the couple's home in the North East area and spoke with Youdale at the time, but no arrests were made.

The confrontation came after a series of spats, which began just after the couple's intimate wedding ceremony, finally cumulated.

Youdale also accused the 50-year-old teacher of bullying her for almost the entire marriage, which she claimed left her with a drinking problem and suicidal thoughts.

"She never loved me... I was hoodwinked," Youdale lamented, describing her emotional state during the marriage's decline.

The ex- "Gladiators" star also claimed Gilbert turned her own family against her and insinuated their meeting at a Tesco supermarket was all part of her plan.

"It was then I had a little alarm bell, but I was so flattered after being approached in a supermarket and to be asked out on a date. But the research had been done. She knew my past relationships. It was creepy and weird," she said.

"This had been contrived from the beginning by her, she knew where I would be in the supermarket and what time. I was naïve as hell."

Gilbert Denies Jealousy Allegations

Gilbert has denied allegations of jealousy amid media speculation about the fallout and cited tension related to Youdale's failure to disclose previous relationships.

Gilbert also told The Sun, "I was continually lied to about these exes."

"I was upset because she hadn't been truthful throughout the relationship. I had to find out about these previous partners in the papers," she added.

Youdale has since given up drinking and is re-establishing her life as a counselor and fitness coach.

Looking back on the experience, she said that she regretted getting married as quickly as she had. "I shouldn't have proposed. I wish I had never proposed," she admitted.

"I wish it never happened. I pleaded with her four weeks after I moved in with her, please, stop this," she continued.

More recently, as both parties work through the fallout of their romance, Youdale has remained focused on life after the show, saying simply that she is trying to stay sober.