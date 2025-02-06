DJ Akademiks recently posted what he claimed to be a leaked setlist for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime performance.

However, no official sources have confirmed its legitimacy.

The unverified setlist includes some of Lamar's biggest hits, such as "HUMBLE," "DNA," and "All The Stars," along with new material like "Euphoria" and "Bodies (GNX Snippet)."

Notably, the unverified list also references a line from "Like That" and includes "Not Like Us," reigniting speculation that Lamar will address his ongoing feud with Drake on one of the biggest stages in entertainment despite potential legal ramifications.

Meanwhile, Lamar, 37, spoke about his vision for his Super Bowl LIX performance on Thursday in a new press conference, emphasizing his commitment to authenticity and storytelling.

"Being in the now and being just locked-in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that's the L.A. energy for me," he said on Thursday, Feb. 6 during a press conference hosted by Apple Music. "That's something I wanted to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see. This is me. This is Kendrick Lamar, 37 years old, and I still feel like I'm elevating, I'm still on a journey."

When asked what fans can expect from his performance, Lamar made it clear that storytelling would be at the heart of it.

"Storytelling. I think I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music. And I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on," he said. Reflecting on the significance of headlining the Halftime show as a solo hip hop artist, he added, "It reminds me of the essence and the core response of rap and hip hop and how far it can go. It puts the culture at the forefront, where it needs to be and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse. This is a true art form, so to represent it on this type of stage is like everything that I've worked for and everything that I believe in as far as the culture."

Social media quickly erupted with reactions to the alleged leak. Some fans were excited, with @smokedoutsergg commenting, "Can't wait this is bout to be fye 🔥🤞🏾," while @pow23923 added, "So many hits 😂."

However, others criticized the selection, with @widell_sg calling it a "Terrible set list," with @delan.cole asked, "Nothing from GKMC??" referring to Lamar's classic album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

Many users believed the performance was too focused on his rivalry with Drake.

@omarx3889 wrote, "So basically the halftime show is about Drake ...", while @1nefreshprince mocked, "Can't believe he dragging this into a new year 😂 hang it up my boy." Others debated whether the Compton, California, native still had enough major hits for a Halftime show, with @grandwizardchatnigga asking, "Damn he don't got anymore hits?" to which @xto1101119 replied, "literally off the new album."

Lamar is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 9 and he is bringing a familiar face to the stage — SZA.

The announcement of SZA's guest appearance came with a playful teaser video shared on social media in late-January, building excitement for his performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Their Super Bowl LIX performance will also serve as a preview of Lamar and SZA's 2025 Grand National Tour.

The 19-date trek kicks off on April 19 in Minnesota and stops in major cities like Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on June 18.