In a new Valentine's Day-themed promo for Savage X Fenty, Rihanna shared her candid thoughts on love songs, revealing they're not her cup of tea.

The video features Rihanna answering a series of "this or that" questions, such as "Galentine's or Valentine's" and "getaway or stay-at-home." On the latter, she quipped that staying at home could easily be seen as its own kind of getaway.

The conversation took a turn toward the topic of romance when Rihanna was asked to choose between a "love song" or a "love letter." Her reaction was telling: an "ugh" followed by a firm opinion.

"Please never make me a love song," the mother of two said bluntly. "That is corny. Trust me. I've seen it."

Unsurprisingly, fans and media outlets jumped to draw connections between Rihanna's statement and past headlines involving Drake.

Over the years, the two artists have been tied together through lyrics and speculation, including Drake's 2023 track "Fear of Heights."

One person wrote in the comment section: "That was definitely more for Drizzy than Breezy," while a second penned: "That has to be for Aubrey because corny love song and Christopher don't go together."

"Drake catch a stray through everybody," one Shade Room follower joked. "She talking about Drake," another speculated, while another follower wrote, "GIRL RIHSIDUALS THE BEST SONG EVER IDC," referencing Chris Brown's 2024 song "Residuals" and the music video fans suspect is about her.

Ironically, Rihanna herself is no stranger to performing love songs. Her catalog boasts hits like "We Found Love" from Talk That Talk and the soulful ballad "Love on the Brain" from her album Anti. Today, January 28, marks the ninth anniversary of Anti, which remains her most recent studio album. Fans have long awaited news of a follow-up, though the singer has yet to confirm any details. Not to mention she has a song titled "Loveeeeeee Song" featuring Future.

Rihanna celebrated Anti's ninth anniversary on X.

In other Rihanna news, the "Umbrella" singer is weighing the possibility of showing her support for her partner, A$AP Rocky, by appearing in court as his criminal trial continues in Los Angeles, according to a new report.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from an alleged shooting incident in 2021 involving former friend Terell Ephron.

Sources told TMZ that Rihanna is evidently "considering" attending court proceedings on Thursday, January 29.