DJ Akademiks was reportedly banned from Twitch after he was exposed making sexually suggestive comments to a 15-year-old boy.

The streamer and online personality sparked outrage following a viral clip in which he made inappropriate remarks to a teenage boy who moderates the Discord server of streamer PlaqueBoyMax. In the video, Akademiks questioned the teenager about his sexual activity and even offered to perform an explicit act.

Despite his later apology, it seems Twitch has reportedly went forward with banning his account and it appears to be permanent, per Hot New Hip Hop.

Some fans on social media are celebrating the news as payback in the wake of the gossip king's banning, taking to X to share the news and funny gifs and photos.

"AKADEMIKS HAS BEEN PERMANENTLY BANNED ON TWITCH FOR GROOMING A 15 YEAR OLD," one user on social media posted, alongside a gif of NBA celebrations featuring Kobe on the Lakers and the Miami Heat. The post went on to receive over 250,000 views in a matter of hours.

AKADEMIKS HAS BEEN PERMANENTLY BANNED ON TWITCH FOR GROOMING A 15 YEAR OLD pic.twitter.com/UbuRyIAucF — yoxic (@yoxics) January 28, 2025

"THANKGOD HES GONE," another fan wrote. "That's disturbing and unacceptable. Glad Twitch took action," a second replied. "This spread like a wildfire. I've seen 5 posts in a row ab him," a third added. "WELL DESERVED," a fourth exclaimed.

DJ Akademiks has been banned from Twitch & Happy Dad has cut ties with them sponsoring him, stake has also unfollowed him, this comes after akademiks was exposed for grooming an underaged boy. pic.twitter.com/HVlvdMAXMX — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) January 28, 2025

"Big AK said y'all can't cancel him," one fan joked under a second celebratory post. "W for society," a second added. "Certified loverboy, Certified Pedophile," a third commented, referencing lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." "Names gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch," a fourth suggested.

As we reported, Akademiks initially responded to the controversy by sharing a video where PlaqueBoyMax allegedly facilitated a 14-year-old's interaction with an OnlyFans model. However, the focus of criticism remained on Akademiks, leading him to address the issue directly during a live stream.

After his initial deflection, Akademiks later acknowledged his misconduct.

"I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game," he admitted. "This issue aside – which, again, I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. [...] Definitely a regrettable moment, and we're going to use it as a teachable moment."

Upon reaching the streamers Twitch page, a prompt is placed warning the viewer that the page has been removed due to a violation of the platform's guidelines.

DJ Akademiks started streaming on YouTube back in 2015, after gaining popularity in the hip-hop industry as a DJ and radio host.