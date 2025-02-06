Kanye "Ye" West this week revealed that his upcoming album Bully was inspired by an act that Saint West, his oldest son with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, did to a kid.

During an appearance on the Tuesday episode of "The Download," Ye revealed that nine-year-old Saint kicked a kid during a play session. When the rapper asked him why he committed the act, Saint allegedly told Ye that he did it because the other child was "weak."

"And I was like, 'This man is really a bully right here,'" he told LaBoy in the podcast, who said Saint most likely got his behavior from a "young Ye."

The incident inspired Ye to name his album Bully. It will be released on June 15, the same day his daughter, North, turns 11. Bully will be Ye's first album in over three years.

In response to Ye's admission on the podcast, some social media users called his inspiration "weird" and "bizarre." Others also called out Ye for seemingly being "proud to have raised a bully."

Saint West's Concerning Behavior

This is not the first time Saint has been involved in any concerning incident. Late last year, his nine-year-old YouTube channel was deleted after he posted inappropriate content, particularly one that featured an angry figure looking at a shoe sole with former Vice President Kamala Harris' photo on it and another that labeled her as "dumb, stupid, crazy, and dangerous."

He was also photographed giving the middle finger to paparazzi on several occasions, including in September and October 2023. In both incidents, Kim was seen scolding the child and telling him not to be rude in response to his behavior.

Ye and Kim were married from 2014 to 2022. They have four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.