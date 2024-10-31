Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eight-year-old son Saint West recently made headlines after his YouTube channel disappeared following several memes bashing Vice President Kamala Harris.

His YouTube page, @TheGoatSaint, now triggers an error message reading: "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else." However, for those who never got a chance to visit the channel, what exactly was on it?

West launched his YouTube channel in September, under his mother's guidance and permission. Kardashian shared a handwritten contract she and her son signed via social media, noting that West could not share personal information about their family and that all uploaded would be approved by her first.

When you sign a contract, you have to stick to the rules. Kim kept her word. Saint kept his word. But then he broke it. Therefore @KimKardashian had the right to delete it. https://t.co/ku2wCySVLy pic.twitter.com/KTtXNsEDBq — Celebrity News (@Celebsupdated1) October 31, 2024

With permission, West went on to upload 33 videos and amass 13,000 subscribers. His videos consisted of cooking tutorials, often shot by older sister North West, live gameplays, vlogs while hanging out with friends, and even a video dedicated to his mom, where he shares, "I know I'm rude to you a lot and say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You're my favorite in the family, even more than my cute little brother Psalm."

Things took a turn once West started sharing anti-Kamala Harris memes, amid her campaign for presidency. One post was of an illustration of an angry man lifting his foot to look at the sole of his shoe, with the words "I stepped in s***" written above him. A photo of Harris is then displayed on the shoe.

Another clip shared on his channel included a photo of Harris overlayed with the popular GIF of the Saved by the Bell cast saying the words "dumb," "stupid," "crazy," and "dangerous."

This was just posted on Saint West’s YouTube page



Yes, that is Kanye West’s son. Yes, he is 8 years old pic.twitter.com/iZvUx8g5OW — TheArmchairAnalyst (@Sitting_Analyst) October 30, 2024

Kardashian has seemingly stepped in, noting the posts to be a breach of their contract. Many pro-Trump supporters found the posts endearing, taking to social media to note that "Kanye raised him right."

Kanye has openly shared his support of former president Donald Trump, in contrast to his ex-wife's democratic stance. While Kardashian has not publicly endorsed Harris, she visited the VP at the White House in April of this year to discuss pardons of non-violent drug offenders.

She also met with Trump during his presidency in 2020 alongside several women whose prison sentences he commuted at the White House.