Wendy Williams, the former talk show host, has denied claims that she has dementia amid her ongoing conservatorship battle and a controversial documentary about her life.

The 60-year-old television personality addressed the accusations during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast. Williams strongly refuted the claims of dementia, calling them "ridiculous," and stated that she was "not incapacitated."

According to People, the accusations come after her temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a lawsuit against A&E Networks in November 2024 over the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" which aired on Lifetime.

The film, which depicted Williams in distressing situations, including drinking in bed, has sparked backlash.

Despite the lawsuit and her disagreement with the portrayal, Williams expressed that she would still be open to working with Lifetime again in the future.

Williams emphasized that she felt the documentary was "disgusting" and would never watch it again. She also revealed that she watched it with her guardian, and both were shocked by how she was portrayed.

Williams Seeks New Legal Representation

Despite the negative experience, she clarified that she didn't want the $20 million in the lawsuit, explaining that her primary goal was to return to work and regain control of her life, Daily Mail said.

Amid the media storm, Williams' family has voiced concern over her guardianship and has taken steps to seek new legal representation.

They are working to ensure that Wendy's rights are protected and that she has the opportunity to regain her independence. The family has even launched a GoFundMe campaign, urging supporters to help "free Wendy."

Meanwhile, Morrissey requested a new medical evaluation to reassess Wendy's condition after she publicly denied her diagnosis.

The guardian also expressed concern over Williams' statements during the interview, which questioned her mental capacity and ability to make decisions for herself.

The ongoing legal battle continues to raise questions about Williams' health and her right to self-determination, with her family and supporters advocating for her freedom.