Super Bowl legend Bill Belichick on Thursday attended the 2025 NFL Honors with his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Eight-time Super Bowl winner Belichick, 72, walked the red carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend and former cheerleader Hudson. Their appearance come even after Belichick skipped coaching in the NFL this year.

The pair attended the show in New Orleans, where Hudson was roasted by host Snoop Dog due to her age gap with the former Patriots coach.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," Snoop said, as quoted by CBS Sports. "I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs were bad. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

It wasn't the first time their relationship was roasted during public events. Belichick's former Patriots team members poked fun at their large age difference during "The Roast of Tom Brady" in May 2024.

Relationship Timeline

The couple first met in February 2021 during a flight from Boston to Florida, where Belichick humorously signed one of Hudson's textbooks. Hudson was still attending Bridgewater State University, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in philosophy.

They were first publicly linked in June 2024, though they had been spotted together throughout 2023 following Belichick's split from Linda Holliday—his girlfriend of 16 years. The couple made their red carpet debut in December 2024 at the Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. They also celebrated last year's Halloween season together, with Hudson dressing as a mermaid and Belichick as a fisherman.

The couple has been subject to criticism due to their 48-year age gap. Despite that, Hudson has publicly supported Belichick, sharing moments of their relationship on social media.

Prior to their relationship, Hudson was part of the cheerleading team that won the NCA Collegiate Championship in 2021. She has also competed in beauty pageants, having been crowned Miss Hancock USA.