Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend posted a picture of the Patriots coach on her Instagram, and netizens are coming out to respond.

Belichick, the legendary head coach of the New England Patriots, has recently attracted attention not only for his football prowess but also for his relationship with Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old social media influencer and sports enthusiast. Their relationship has been a subject of intrigue, especially given the notable age difference—Belichick at 72 is over 40 years older than Hudson. On Oct. 6, she shared pictures of herself with Belichick on Instagram, and netizens are responding.

In one photo, Belichick shows he's a Taylor Swift fan, rocking an Eras tour sweatshirt. While often times the internet can be a cold and cruel place, the comments on the post were relatively positive. One user commented, "Hard launching Belichick on instaface...a vibe." Another commented, "He's wearing the Eras tour tee, Goat." Of course, not every comment was entirely kind. One did poke fun at the age gap between the couple writing, "You & your grandpa are cute. More people should travel with their gramps."

Belichick and Hudson reportedly met through mutual friends in the sports industry. Their connection blossomed over shared interests, particularly their passion for football and fitness. While the specifics of their initial meeting remain private, it marked the beginning of a unique partnership.

The couple began appearing publicly in 2022, often spotted together at various events. Their first major public outing was during a charity gala, where they showcased a comfortable rapport. Since then, they have attended several football games together, with Hudson often seen cheering passionately from the stands, indicating her support for Belichick's career.

Their relationship has attracted significant media scrutiny, primarily due to the substantial age difference. Many have speculated about the dynamics of their partnership, given Belichick's high-profile status in the NFL. However, both have maintained a level of privacy, preferring to keep the focus on their connection rather than the public's perception.