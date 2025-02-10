Eagles Fans Burn Chiefs Jersey, Chant Expletives at Taylor Swift After Super Bowl Victory [Watch]
Following the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a group of Eagles fans sparked controversy by burning a Chiefs jersey while chanting explicit remarks about pop icon Taylor Swift.
The viral video, widely shared on social media, shows fans setting fire to the jersey, reportedly in protest of Swift's connection to Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl
During the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to support Kelce, was met with boos when her face appeared on the stadium's jumbotron.
The reaction from the predominantly Eagles-supporting crowd was immediate, with loud jeers filling the arena. Swift, appearing momentarily surprised, responded with a subtle smirk and side-eye, saying, "What's going on?"
Why Eagles Fans Are Angry at Taylor Swift
The hostility toward Swift stems from her high-profile relationship with Kelce and her visible support for the Chiefs throughout the season.
Some Eagles fans see this as a betrayal, given that Swift was born and raised in Pennsylvania, a state with a deep-rooted Eagles fanbase.
In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, certain Eagles supporters had already displayed hostility, distributing offensive t-shirts with derogatory messages about the singer, Page Six reported. The shirts have the print "F–k Taylor Swift" with the NFL team's logo taking the place of the C, Y, and W in each word.
Reactions and Backlash
The incident has ignited debates over fan behavior and sportsmanship, with many online users condemning the actions as excessive and unnecessary.
Chiefs fans and Swift's supporters have expressed outrage over the burning of the jersey and the targeted chants, calling for respect and fair sportsmanship in football celebrations.
As the dust settles from Super Bowl LIX, this latest controversy highlights how deeply personal fan rivalries can become, especially when pop culture and sports collide.