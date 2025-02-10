Following the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a group of Eagles fans sparked controversy by burning a Chiefs jersey while chanting explicit remarks about pop icon Taylor Swift.

The viral video, widely shared on social media, shows fans setting fire to the jersey, reportedly in protest of Swift's connection to Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce.

Eagle fans seen burning a Chiefs Jersey while saying “F—k Chiefs” and “F—k Taylor Swift” in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/SGH9U5W53q — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 10, 2025

Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl

During the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to support Kelce, was met with boos when her face appeared on the stadium's jumbotron.

The reaction from the predominantly Eagles-supporting crowd was immediate, with loud jeers filling the arena. Swift, appearing momentarily surprised, responded with a subtle smirk and side-eye, saying, "What's going on?"

🎥 | Taylor Swift on the jumbotron at the #SuperBowl.pic.twitter.com/LCTCpug9yO — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 10, 2025

Why Eagles Fans Are Angry at Taylor Swift

The hostility toward Swift stems from her high-profile relationship with Kelce and her visible support for the Chiefs throughout the season.

Some Eagles fans see this as a betrayal, given that Swift was born and raised in Pennsylvania, a state with a deep-rooted Eagles fanbase.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, certain Eagles supporters had already displayed hostility, distributing offensive t-shirts with derogatory messages about the singer, Page Six reported. The shirts have the print "F–k Taylor Swift" with the NFL team's logo taking the place of the C, Y, and W in each word.

Reactions and Backlash

The incident has ignited debates over fan behavior and sportsmanship, with many online users condemning the actions as excessive and unnecessary.

Chiefs fans and Swift's supporters have expressed outrage over the burning of the jersey and the targeted chants, calling for respect and fair sportsmanship in football celebrations.

Wow! Philadelphia fans are hilariously crazy! Eagles fans hate Taylor Swift. I don’t like her either but dang! — Catgirl08 🍎🎨🦁 (@catgirl2120) February 10, 2025

This is why these idiots will never make it out and I hope they dont. She literally did nothing to them 😂 — Ringu (@ryl23_) February 10, 2025

Eagles have some of the worst fucking fans in the world — Vegas (@LasVegasNBAteam) February 10, 2025

Eagles fans really beefing with Taylor Swift — ChefVoxaPaws (@ChefVoxaPaws) February 10, 2025

Classy philly no respect for anyone but themselves — Aiden (@Footballszn18) February 10, 2025

As the dust settles from Super Bowl LIX, this latest controversy highlights how deeply personal fan rivalries can become, especially when pop culture and sports collide.