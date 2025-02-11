Australian heiress and socialite Primrose Dunlop, who was left at the altar, has died aged just 70 in a sensational twist.

As per DailyMail, her family confirmed she died on Tuesday.

Dunlop, whose mother was society doyenne Lady Potter, was a familiar face in Sydney's society circles.

A $60 million heiress known for her wit and charm, her life took a dramatic turn when her wedding to Qantas flight steward Lorenzo Montesini, who was making claims to noble titles, was instantly canceled.

Montesini slipped away with his best man at her wedding moments before he was due to tie the knot with Dunlop in Venice's iconic Basilica di San Pietro.

Through the storms of public life and personal tragedy, she was a success in her own right, earning respect for her resilience.

Her condition, frontotemporal dementia, meant she entered full-time care in 2022.

Andrew Hornery, a journalist, posted the news of her death on Instagram, writing, "Vale Primrose 'Pitty Pat' Dunlop. Star of one of Australia's great society scandals... She not only survived but thrived for many years."

Friends and admirers of Dunlop have praised her as a colorful, down-to-earth lady with a great sense of humor.

Rock publicist Patti Mostyn, author Janise Beaumont, and publicist turned celebrant Glen-Marie Frost were among those who left messages of condolence and tribute.

In a joint statement, they described her as" witty, sharp, with a great sense of fun yet unpretentious."They said, "It's a horrible way to go for such a lovely girl... a dreadful disease."

Dunlop's life story lingers as one of personal triumph over tragedy, in retrospect glorified as well as entertaining through memories of raucous adventures among the rich and famous and the ill-fated Venice wedding that made world headlines.