Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian are no longer married. But that hasn't kept Odom from continuing to pine over his ex-wife.

The former NBA player and ex-husband of Kardashian, 40, made a surprising revelation on a recent episode of the 'We're Out of Time' podcast.

The 45-year-old admitted to purchasing a custom sex doll that bore a resemblance to his former spouse, citing mental health as his reason for making the order.

"When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll," he explained. "But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health."

But even Odom had to admit that it was a bit unorthodox.

"It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird," he added, saying that he would need "like, a harem" of these custom-made dolls.

Despite their tumultuous past, Odom believes Kardashian still holds a place in her heart for him. While they don't engage in regular conversations, he mentioned that he does still text her occasionally.

The couple's whirlwind romance began in 2009 when they tied the knot just one month after their initial meeting. However, their fairy tale was short-lived, as Odom's infidelity and drug relapse came to light in 2013, prompting Kardashian to file for divorce.

Odom was later found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, a result of his long-standing battle with drug addiction. Kardashian remained by his side throughout his comatose state and subsequent hospitalization, even calling off their ongoing divorce proceedings until his recovery.

Since their official split in December 2016, Odom has openly expressed his remorse for his past actions. In a 2022 appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother' he declared his intention to reconnect with Kardashian, hoping to apologize for his foolish behavior.

He plans to rekindle some sort of relationship between them, noting he would "try his damnedest" to do so.